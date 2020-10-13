This past weekend at the Phenom Hoops SC Top 80 vs. NC Top 80 it was the first time since our (Westwood High School basketball team) last playoff game back in February that I had the opportunity to coach some basketball face to face. I had missed working with students in person. It was great to get back at it and watch some of our state’s best players compete against each other. wanted to share some of my takeaways from this past Saturday’s event at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

