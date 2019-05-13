Spring Valley's Paul Davis turned in a standout performance last weekend en route to defensive back MVP honors at the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp in Irmo.

"It's really a blessing," Davis told PalmettoPreps.com afterwards. "We came out here to compete and get exposure. That's what I did by winning MVP. A lot of guys competed hard and it was great competition."

Staffs from several college programs are going to have the opportunity to see Davis in action this summer at camp sessions.



Said Davis: "Absolutely. I'm thinking about going to camps with NC State, Virginia Tech, maybe USC."

What stands out about Davis' game? To hear him explain it, he'd be an asset at the next level because of the skill set he brings as well as his versatility.



"I can play anywhere on the field basically," he said. "I've played outside linebacker, strong safety, nickel, I'm a very physical person, great coverage skills, good IQ. Very tough player. I play all four quarters and get the job done for my team."

