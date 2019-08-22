South Carolina High School Football Week Zero Schedule - SCHSL
As part of our in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football for the 2019 season, PalmettoPreps.com presents its readers with a look at the Week Zero schedule for SCHSL football.
5A South Carolina High School Football Schedule
Stall at Berkeley
Ridge View at Blythewood
York at Clover
Wade Hampton at Dorman
Mallard Creek, NC at Dutch Fork
Pickens at Easley
Glynn Academy, GA at Fort Dorchester
River Bluff at Fort Mill
Ashley Ridge at Goose Creek
South Aiken at Greenwood
Byrnes at Greer
South Florence at James Island
Irmo at Lexington
Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin
Spartanburg at Nation Ford
Conway at North Myrtle Beach
South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )
Sumter at Rock Hill
West Brunswick at Socastee
Loris at St James
Stratford at Timberland
Riverside at Travelers Rest
Cane Bay at West Ashley ( Elementary Sch Night )
Crestwood at West Florence
Brookland Cayce at White Knoll
Summerville at Woodland
Greenville at Woodmont
4A South Carolina High School Football Schedule
Beaufort at AC Flora
Landrum at Blue Ridge
Screven County (Ga.) at Bluffton
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Calhoun County
Darlington at Cheraw
Aiken at Chester (8/22/2019)
Airport at Dreher ( 8/22/2019 )
Savannah at Hilton Head Island
Colleton County at Lakewood
Indian Land at Lancaster
Daniel at Liberty
Swansea at Lower Richland
Lakeside at Midland Valley
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Eastside at Southside
North Augusta at Thomson (Ga)
Riverside at Travelers Rest
Walhalla at Wildwood (Fla)
Lake City at Wilson (8/22/2019)
3A South Carolina High School Football Schedule
Whale Branch at Battery Creek ( Cluster Night )
St Josephs at Carolina
Broome at Central
Union County at Chapman
McCormick at Crescent
Havelock, NC at Dillon
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Edisto
Ninety Six at Emerald
Johns Creek, GA at Fairfield Central
Gray Collegiate at Gilbert
Marion at Johnsonville
Columbia at Keenan ( 8/22/2019 )
Wade Hampton (H) at Lee Central ( District Appreciation )
Scotts Branch at Manning
May River at Memorial Day Sav.
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
Lake Marion at Military Magnet
Camden at North Central
Academic Magnet at Northwoods Academy
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Eastside at Southside
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Chesnee at Woodruff
2A South Carolina High School Football Schedule
Lincoln County, GA at Abbeville
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville
Whale Branch at Battery Creek ( Cluster Night )
Blacksburg at Buford
Southside Christian at Charlotte Latin (NC)
Burke at Cross
Christ Church at Dixie
Timmonsville at East Clarendon
Allendale-Fairfax at Estill
CA Johnson at Great Falls
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico ( 8/22/2019 )
CE Murray at Kingstree
Mullins at Latta
Eau Claire at Lewisville ( At Keenan )
Andrew Jackson at McBee
Baptist Hill at Oceanside
Philip Simmons at St Johns
Barnwell at Williston-Elko
1A South Carolina High School Football Schedule
Blackville-Hilda at Bethune-Bowman
Colleton Prep Academy at Branchville
Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Falls
Porter Gaud at Charleston M&S
McCormick at Crescent
Lamar at Hemingway
ScottsBranch at Manning
Ware Shoals at Oakbrook Prep
Green Sea-Floyds at West Columbus
