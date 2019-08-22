News More News
As part of our in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football for the 2019 season, PalmettoPreps.com presents its readers with a look at the Week Zero schedule for SCHSL football.

5A South Carolina High School Football Schedule

Stall at Berkeley

Ridge View at Blythewood

York at Clover

Wade Hampton at Dorman

Mallard Creek, NC at Dutch Fork

Pickens at Easley

Glynn Academy, GA at Fort Dorchester

River Bluff at Fort Mill

Ashley Ridge at Goose Creek

South Aiken at Greenwood

Byrnes at Greer

South Florence at James Island

Irmo at Lexington

Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Spartanburg at Nation Ford

Conway at North Myrtle Beach

South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )

Sumter at Rock Hill

West Brunswick at Socastee

Loris at St James

Stratford at Timberland

Riverside at Travelers Rest

Cane Bay at West Ashley ( Elementary Sch Night )

Crestwood at West Florence

Brookland Cayce at White Knoll

Summerville at Woodland

Greenville at Woodmont

4A South Carolina High School Football Schedule

Beaufort at AC Flora

Landrum at Blue Ridge

Screven County (Ga.) at Bluffton

Ridge View at Blythewood

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Calhoun County

Darlington at Cheraw

Aiken at Chester (8/22/2019)

York at Clover

Airport at Dreher ( 8/22/2019 )

Pickens at Easley

South Aiken at Greenwood

Byrnes at Greer

Savannah at Hilton Head Island

Colleton County at Lakewood

Indian Land at Lancaster

Daniel at Liberty

Swansea at Lower Richland

Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Lakeside at Midland Valley

Conway at North Myrtle Beach

South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )

Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Eastside at Southside

North Augusta at Thomson (Ga)

Riverside at Travelers Rest

Crestwood at West Florence

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Walhalla at Wildwood (Fla)

Lake City at Wilson (8/22/2019)

Greenville at Woodmont

3A South Carolina High School Football Schedule

Whale Branch at Battery Creek ( Cluster Night )

St Josephs at Carolina

Broome at Central

Union County at Chapman

Darlington at Cheraw

Aiken at Chester (8/22/2019)

McCormick at Crescent

Havelock, NC at Dillon

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Edisto

Ninety Six at Emerald

Johns Creek, GA at Fairfield Central

Gray Collegiate at Gilbert

Marion at Johnsonville

Columbia at Keenan ( 8/22/2019 )

Indian Land at Lancaster

Wade Hampton (H) at Lee Central ( District Appreciation )

Daniel at Liberty

Swansea at Lower Richland

Scotts Branch at Manning

May River at Memorial Day Sav.

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Lake Marion at Military Magnet

Camden at North Central

Academic Magnet at Northwoods Academy

Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Eastside at Southside

Loris at St James

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Lake City at Wilson (8/22/2019)

Chesnee at Woodruff

2A South Carolina High School Football Schedule

Lincoln County, GA at Abbeville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville

Whale Branch at Battery Creek ( Cluster Night )

Landrum at Blue Ridge

Blacksburg at Buford

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Calhoun County

St Josephs at Carolina

Broome at Central

Southside Christian at Charlotte Latin (NC)

Burke at Cross

Christ Church at Dixie

Timmonsville at East Clarendon

Ninety Six at Emerald

Allendale-Fairfax at Estill

Gray Collegiate at Gilbert

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico ( 8/22/2019 )

Marion at Johnsonville

Columbia at Keenan ( 8/22/2019 )

CE Murray at Kingstree

Mullins at Latta

Wade Hampton (H) at Lee Central ( District Appreciation )

Eau Claire at Lewisville ( At Keenan )

Andrew Jackson at McBee

Camden at North Central

Baptist Hill at Oceanside

Philip Simmons at St Johns

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Stratford at Timberland

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw

Barnwell at Williston-Elko

Summerville at Woodland

1A South Carolina High School Football Schedule

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville

Blackville-Hilda at Bethune-Bowman

Colleton Prep Academy at Branchville

Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Falls

Porter Gaud at Charleston M&S

McCormick at Crescent

Burke at Cross

Christ Church at Dixie

Timmonsville at East Clarendon

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Edisto

Allendale-Fairfax at Estill

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico ( 8/22/2019 )

Lamar at Hemingway

CE Murray at Kingstree

ScottsBranch at Manning

Andrew Jackson at McBee

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Lake Marion at Military Magnet

Ware Shoals at Oakbrook Prep

Baptist Hill at Oceanside

Philip Simmons at St Johns

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Green Sea-Floyds at West Columbus

Barnwell at Williston-Elko


