South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCHSL Week One
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.
Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action in week one.
South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores
Berkeley 40 Ashley Ridge(H) 0
Boiling Springs(H) 24 Westside 10
Camden(H) 33 Lugoff-Elgin 20
Fort Dorchester 49 Cane Bay(H) 0
Chapin(H) 35 Mid-Carolina 20
Chester(H) 48 Fort Mill 0
Clover(H) 58 Forestview 7
White Knoll 56 Colleton County(H) 21
Nation Ford 34 Conway(H) 6
Sumter 63 Crestwood(H) 2
Daniel(H) 51 Easley 6
West Florence 46 Darlington(H) 6
Gaffney(H) 41 Greenwood 6
Spartanburg 20 Greer(H) 12
Irmo(H) 43 Keenan 7
Southside 17 JL Mann(H) 14
Laurens(H) 28 Clinton 0
Lexington(H) 41 Dreher 0
Carolina Forest 41 Lower Richland(H) 6
Hillcrest 28 Mauldin(H) 7
Byrnes 40 Northwestern(H) 0
Woodmont 27 Palmetto(H) 7
River Bluff(H) 55 Richland Northeast 6
Eastside 49 Riverside(H) 7
Hartsville 16 South Florence(H) 13
South Pointe(H) 26 Rock Hill 15
Dutch Fork 46 Spring Valley(H) 0
St James(H) 24 Hilton Head Island 10
Stratford(H) 41 Stall 20
TL Hanna(H) 40 Emerald 7
Greenville 49 Wade Hampton(H) 6
Wando(H) 32 Summerville 20
James Island 30 West Ashley(H) 7
Westwood(H) 14 Blythewood 7
Dorman 52 York(H) 0
South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores
AC Flora(H) 40 Union County 21
Battery Creek at Beaufort
Brookland-Cayce(H) 35 Airport 32
Camden County, GA(H) 52 Wren 44
Travelers Rest 54 Carolina(H) 7
Fairfield Central(H) 18 Lancaster 9
Grovetown(H) 27 Midland Valley 0
Myrtle Beach 52 Hanahan(H) 7
Lakeside(H) 36 South Aiken 21
Lake City 28 Lakewood(H) 8
Liberty(H) 24 Berea 14
North Myrtle Beach 28 Loris(H) 0
Wilson 35 Manning(H) 13
Cheraw 14 Marlboro County(H) 10
May River(H) 54 Bluffton 14
North Augusta(H) 14 Evans 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 17 Orangeburg-Wilkinson(H) 13
Pendleton 22 Pickens(H) 0
Belton Honea Path 49 Powdersville(H) 9
Ridge View(H) 12 Wayne Hills, NJ 0
Strom Thurmond(H) 45 Aiken 0
Walhalla(H) 62 West-Oak 0
South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores
Wade Hampton (H) 42 Allendale-Fairfax(H) 0
Aynor(H) 54 Waccamaw 13
Bishop England 31 Baptist Hill(H) 12
Blacksburg(H) 39 Crescent 14
Woodruff 45 Broome(H) 28
Indian Land 43 Buford(H) 0
Academic Magnet 14 Charleston M&S(H) 12
Chesnee(H) 35 Christ Church 13
Edisto(H) 22 Timmonsville 14
Gilbert(H) 52 Batesburg-Leesville 35
Liberty(H) 24 Berea 14 N
orth Myrtle Beach 28 Loris(H) 0
Dillon 42 Purnell Swett, NC(H) 0 R
idgeland-Hardeeville(H) 39 Estill 0
Chapman 70 Seneca(H) 14
South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores
Andrew Jackson(H) 69 St Johns 0
Andrews(H) 53 Hemingway 0
Barnwell(H) 62 Blackville-Hilda 18
Blacksburg(H) 39 Crescent 14
First Baptist 56 Burke(H) 16
Lewisville 44 CA Johnson(H) 35
Chesterfield(H) 35 McBee 26
North Central 37 Columbia(H) 20
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 7 Eau Claire(H) 0
Wagener-Salley 42 Fox Creek(H) 20
Green Sea-Floyds(H) 47 Hannah-Pamplico 0
Lake View 20 Johnsonville(H) 6
Central 33 Lamar(H) 20
Landrum(H) 35 Dixie 7
Lee Central(H) 14 CE Murray 13
North Charleston 32 Military Magnet(H) 21
Saluda(H) 41 Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Oceanside 49 Savannah Christian(H) 7
East Clarendon 39 Scotts Branch(H) 0
Southside Christian(H) 52 Hickory Grove 0
St Josephs(H) 10 Ninety Six 0
Whale Branch(H) 28 Cross 0
Silver Bluff 20 Williston-Elko(H) 6
South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores
Andrew Jackson(H) 69 St Johns 0
Andrews(H) 53 Hemingway 0
Barnwell(H) 62 Blackville-Hilda 18
Calhoun Falls(H) 14 Ware Shoals 13
Chesterfield(H) 35 McBee 26
Denmark-Olar(H) 26 Bethune-Bowman 6
Wagener-Salley 42 Fox Creek(H) 20
Green Sea-Floyds(H) 47 Hannah-Pamplico 0
Lake View 20 Johnsonville(H) 6
Central 33 Lamar(H) 20
Landrum(H) 35 Dixie 7
Lee Central(H) 14 CE Murray 13
Lincoln County(H) 41 McCormick 0
Branchville 55 North(H) 0
Ridgeland-Hardeeville(H) 39 Estill 0
East Clarendon 39 Scotts Branch(H) 0
Whale Branch(H) 28 Cross 0
Whitmire(H) 37 Great Falls 29
Silver Bluff 20 Williston-Elko(H) 6
***See a missing/inaccurate score? Email us: palmettoprepsrivals(at)gmail.com or hit us on Twitter!