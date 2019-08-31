News More News
South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCHSL Week One

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action in week one.

South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores

Berkeley 40 Ashley Ridge(H) 0

Boiling Springs(H) 24 Westside 10

Camden(H) 33 Lugoff-Elgin 20

Fort Dorchester 49 Cane Bay(H) 0

Chapin(H) 35 Mid-Carolina 20

Chester(H) 48 Fort Mill 0

Clover(H) 58 Forestview 7

White Knoll 56 Colleton County(H) 21

Nation Ford 34 Conway(H) 6

Sumter 63 Crestwood(H) 2

Daniel(H) 51 Easley 6

West Florence 46 Darlington(H) 6

Gaffney(H) 41 Greenwood 6

Spartanburg 20 Greer(H) 12

Irmo(H) 43 Keenan 7

Southside 17 JL Mann(H) 14

Laurens(H) 28 Clinton 0

Lexington(H) 41 Dreher 0

Carolina Forest 41 Lower Richland(H) 6

Hillcrest 28 Mauldin(H) 7

Byrnes 40 Northwestern(H) 0

Woodmont 27 Palmetto(H) 7

River Bluff(H) 55 Richland Northeast 6

Eastside 49 Riverside(H) 7

Hartsville 16 South Florence(H) 13

South Pointe(H) 26 Rock Hill 15

Dutch Fork 46 Spring Valley(H) 0

St James(H) 24 Hilton Head Island 10

Stratford(H) 41 Stall 20

TL Hanna(H) 40 Emerald 7

Greenville 49 Wade Hampton(H) 6

Wando(H) 32 Summerville 20

James Island 30 West Ashley(H) 7

Westwood(H) 14 Blythewood 7

Dorman 52 York(H) 0

South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores

AC Flora(H) 40 Union County 21

Battery Creek at Beaufort

Brookland-Cayce(H) 35 Airport 32

Camden County, GA(H) 52 Wren 44

Travelers Rest 54 Carolina(H) 7

South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores

Wade Hampton (H) 42 Allendale-Fairfax(H) 0

Aynor(H) 54 Waccamaw 13

Bishop England 31 Baptist Hill(H) 12

Battery Creek at Beaufort

Blacksburg(H) 39 Crescent 14

Woodruff 45 Broome(H) 28

Indian Land 43 Buford(H) 0

Chesnee(H) 35 Christ Church 13

Edisto(H) 22 Timmonsville 14

Gilbert(H) 52 Batesburg-Leesville 35

Lake City 28 Lakewood(H) 8

Marion 39 Latta(H) 0

Abbeville 35 Newberry(H) 6

idgeland-Hardeeville(H) 39 Estill 0

Chapman 70 Seneca(H) 14

Woodland(H) 49 Lake Marion 14

South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores

Andrew Jackson(H) 69 St Johns 0

Lake View 20 Johnsonville(H) 6

Silver Bluff 20 Williston-Elko(H) 6

South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores

