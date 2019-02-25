Saluda High, led by head coach Stewart Young, has a pair of prospects with next-level potential worth monitoring.

One has been on the radar for some time, yet is deserving of more college attention based on the body of work he has put up during his high school career.

2020 quarterback Noah Bell passed for over 2,800 yards as a junior on 59% passing and tossed 35 touchdowns for the season. The son of a former collegiate athlete (Wayne Bell), Bell also is a standout on the baseball diamond for Saluda. Readers can check out his highlight reel below.

