In our latest installment of a series profiling next-level football talent throughout South Carolina, PalmettoPreps.com digs in at Northwestern High in Rock Hill, where head coach James Martin has numerous players capable of getting scholarships at the collegiate level.

In the 2020 class, quarterback Dustin Noller is going into his third season as the Trojans' starter. While no major programs have pulled the trigger, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has multiple programs giving him heavy consideration.

Wide receiver Gregory Bivens is also 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, with speed to boot and the ability to separate from defensive backs. Northwestern's staff believes he will begin to pick up offers during spring football and in the summer.

The same can be said for Ge'Cari Caldwell, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder with Division I ability.



Twin defensive linemen Jaden and Julian Campbell are both about 6-foot-1, 240 pounds and have position versatility. Each can play nose, defensive end, or tackle on the interior.



Center Morayo Bankole is another to watch at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.



In the 2021 class, here is a listing of prospects to watch for Northwestern:



Kyle Aldridge – 6’2, 235 TE/HB or slot receiver



Greg Johnson - 6-foot, 205 pound linebacker.



Kyle Springs-McCottry – linebacker

Kortez Heath – 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, DB



JaMareon Johnson - 5-foot-11, 185-pound, wide receiver



JaQuavius Ellison – Nose guard; quats 495 as 10th grader. 5’10, 295

Here's a first glance at the names to watch in Northwestern's 2022 class:



Zayln Page –ATH

Isaac McLellan - LB

Kanoah Vinesett – K

Bryson Barrett – OT/TE/DE

Brandon Burdette – OT

Calique Cunningham – WR/CB

Parker Prevette - OT