Gilbert head coach Chad Leaphart has a host of talents in his senior class to watch for 2020. The Indians will have some 2021 and 2022 prospects to watch for the future, but for the purposes of this piece PalmettoPreps.com will focus on Gilbert's senior class.

The crop is led by the strong-armed Josh Strickland, with the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder having drawn interest already from Wake Forest, Furman, and Ivy League Schools.



Another quarterback, Jy Tolen, is a 6-footer who's drawn interest from ECU, Georgia State, and Wofford.

Two-way standout DeAndre Cook sees time at running back and linebacker but projects to play even more on defense this season because that's his college projection. Kentucky, Wake Forest, East Carolina, and Wofford are all showing interest to date.

Another player who plays offense and defense, Deandre Harris, plays receiver and defensive back and stands 5-foot-10, 165-pounds. Coastal Carolina and Wofford are showing interest.

Gilbert has a 1,000 yard receiver (tallied in the 2018 campaign) in Matt Reed, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder.

Drew Howell is the team's leading returning tackler; a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder.

Coastal Carolina has shown interest in 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end Jacob Smith as well out of the senior class.

Leaphart feels that each of these players has a chance to play somewhere on the next level, following their high school careers.

Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com for more on Gilbert's football team and prospects.

SNEAK PEEK: Gilbert's 2019 football schedule and team info page

