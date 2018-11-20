South Carolina high school football playoff update
SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!
The South Carolina High School League football playoff slate was packed with action last weekend.
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com gives its readers a closer look at where things stand, with weekend results and future matchups.
Continue reading below the picture for more.
5A UPPER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
TL Hanna (68-7 over Northwestern) plays Dorman (58-12 over Nation Ford)
Gaffney (21-7 over Rock Hill) plays Byrnes (33-23 over Sumter)
5A LOWER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Dutch Fork (63-20 over West Ashley) plays West Florence (27-20 over Fort Dorchester)
Berkeley (32-14 over River Bluff) plays Summerville (45-13 over Carolina Forest)
4A UPPER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Ridge View (41-38 over Westwood) plays Greer (63-40 over York)
Daniel (50-49 over South Pointe) plays Wren (34-30 over AC Flora)
4A LOWER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
North Augusta (49-14 over Colleton County) plays Hartsville (68-35 over Brookland-Cayce)
North Myrtle Beach (34-22 over Wilson) plays Myrtle Beach (42-14 over Marlboro County)
3A UPPER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Chapman (28-21 over Camden) plays Union County (55-14 over Indian Land)
Southside (22-20 over Pendleton) plays Chester (39-15 over Broome)
3A LOWER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Dillon (43-6 over Swansea) plays May River (27-7 over Gilbert)
Hanahan (34-0 over Aynor plays Wade Hampton (28-14 over Strom Thurmond)
2A UPPER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Southside Christian (33-15 over Ninety Six) plays Saluda (38-14 over Buford)
Abbeville (24-7 over North Central) plays Central (21-0 over Batesburg-Leesville)
2A LOWER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Timberland (7-6 over Mullins) plays Barnwell (58-20 over Colleton County)
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (56-22 over Gray Collegiate) plays Carvers Bay (39-25 over Whale Branch)
1A UPPER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Dixie (27-13 over Ridge Spring-Monetta) plays McBee
Lamar (48-22 over Williston-Elko) plays Wagener Salley (42-7 over Whitmire)
1A LOWER STATE - next games on November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Baptist Hill (28-6 over Branchville) plays Green Sea-Floyds (64-26 over CE Murray)
Hemingway (28-6 over Bethune-Bowman) plays Lake View (46-15 over St. John's)
* PalmettoPreps.com's Top 25 Series *
Top 25 DBs in the state of South Carolina
Top 25 OL in the state of South Carolina
Top 25 RB in the state of South Carolina
Top 25 DL in the state of South Carolina
SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!