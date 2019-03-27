Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 12:23:10 -0500') }} football Edit

SC RB Deshawn Boyd details his skills

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

Westwood's top rushing option in 2018 - and projected to be the same in 2019 - was 2020 prospect Deshawn Boyd.

The productive back, who's expected to play in college, spoke with PalmettoPreps.com in the below video.

{{ article.author_name }}