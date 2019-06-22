Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia plans to narrow his focus to five programs on July 3, he announced on Saturday.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was a standout this spring at both the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas stop in Fort Mill as well as the Elite Position Training Skills Showcase in Irmo.

Garcia currently carries a double digit offer list that includes Akron, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Kent State, Missouri, and Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Youngstown State. He hopes to add Alabama and Georgia to that mix.

