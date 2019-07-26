News More News
SC High School Football: the best our readers have seen

PalmettoPreps.com recently conducted a social media poll of our readers and posed a question: "which South Carolina high school football athletes are the best you have ever played or coached against?"

Want to see the results? Keep reading.

The following players were listed by our readers:

Jerell Adams, Scotts Branch

Jordyn Adams, Blythewood

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Dorman

Zack Bailey, Summerville

Alex Barron, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Ryan Bethea, Richland Northeast

Peter Boulware, Spring Valley

Da'Quan Bowers, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Malik Brooks, Saluda

Roberts Brooks, Greenwood

Sheldon Brown, Lewisville

Brett Burnett, Airport

Deangelo Bryant - Silver Bluff

Hank Campbell, James Island

Jadeveon Clowney, South Pointe

Larry Collins, Lower Richland

Daniel Creech, Barnwell

Roscoe Crosby, Union County

Woody Dantzler, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Everett Dawkins, Byrnes

Chad Diehl, Byrnes

Gerald Dixon, Rock Hill

Xavier Dye, Byrnes

Carlos Dunlap, Fort Dorchester

Ernest Dye, Greenwood

Marty Dye, Greenwood

Bryan Edwards, Conway

Andre Ellington, Berkeley

Bruce Ellington, Berkeley

Shaun Ellis, Westside

Will Ford, Travelers Rest

John Gadson, Stall

Everett Golson, Myrtle Beach

AJ Green, Summerville

Sammy Green, Eau Claire

Derrick Hamilton, Dillon

Reese Hannon, Greer

DuPree Hart, Northwestern

Randall Hawkins, Byrnes

Albert Haynesworth, Hartsville

Chris Hope, Rock Hill

DeAndre Hopkins, Daniel

Jerry Howard, Northwestern

Orlando Hudson, Darlington

Stanley Hunter, Byrnes

Travil Jamison, Greenville

Greg Jones, Battery Creek

Kendall Joseph, BHP

Yusuf Kelly, Walterboro

Derion Kendrick, South Pointe

Johnathan Joseph, Northwestern

Willy Korn, Byrnes

Marcus Lattimore, Byrnes

Shaq Lawson, Daniel

Tyrone Leggette - Spring Valley

Reece Lyde, Timmonsville

Stan Manning, Dillon

Cliff Matthews, Cheraw

Reggie Merriweather, North Augusta

Ed McDaniel, Batesburg-Leesville

Sam Montgomery, Greenwood

Phil Petty, Boiling Springs

Cleveland Pinckney, Sumter

Robert Quinn, Fort Dorchester

Bernard Rambert, Summerville

Jamal Reynolds - Aiken

Sidney Rice, Gaffney

Mason Rudolph, Northwestern

Deebo Samuel - Chapman

Ricky Sapp, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Sherman Scott, Batesburg-Leesville

Brian Staley, Aiken

Dexter Staley, Williston-Elko

Ryan Stewart, Berkeley

Demetris Summers, Lexington

DJ Swearinger, Greenwood

Joe Thomas, Blackville-Hilda

Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen/Dutch Fork

Ben Watson, Northwestern

Derek Watson, Palmetto

Troy Williamson, Silver Bluff

