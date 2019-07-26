SC High School Football: the best our readers have seen
PalmettoPreps.com recently conducted a social media poll of our readers and posed a question: "which South Carolina high school football athletes are the best you have ever played or coached against?"
Want to see the results? Keep reading.
The following players were listed by our readers:
Jerell Adams, Scotts Branch
Jordyn Adams, Blythewood
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Dorman
Zack Bailey, Summerville
Alex Barron, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Ryan Bethea, Richland Northeast
Peter Boulware, Spring Valley
Da'Quan Bowers, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Malik Brooks, Saluda
Roberts Brooks, Greenwood
Sheldon Brown, Lewisville
Brett Burnett, Airport
Deangelo Bryant - Silver Bluff
Hank Campbell, James Island
Jadeveon Clowney, South Pointe
Larry Collins, Lower Richland
Daniel Creech, Barnwell
Roscoe Crosby, Union County
Woody Dantzler, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Everett Dawkins, Byrnes
Chad Diehl, Byrnes
Gerald Dixon, Rock Hill
Xavier Dye, Byrnes
Carlos Dunlap, Fort Dorchester
Ernest Dye, Greenwood
Marty Dye, Greenwood
Bryan Edwards, Conway
Andre Ellington, Berkeley
Bruce Ellington, Berkeley
Shaun Ellis, Westside
Will Ford, Travelers Rest
John Gadson, Stall
Everett Golson, Myrtle Beach
AJ Green, Summerville
Sammy Green, Eau Claire
Derrick Hamilton, Dillon
Reese Hannon, Greer
DuPree Hart, Northwestern
Randall Hawkins, Byrnes
Albert Haynesworth, Hartsville
Chris Hope, Rock Hill
DeAndre Hopkins, Daniel
Jerry Howard, Northwestern
Orlando Hudson, Darlington
Stanley Hunter, Byrnes
Travil Jamison, Greenville
Greg Jones, Battery Creek
Kendall Joseph, BHP
Yusuf Kelly, Walterboro
Derion Kendrick, South Pointe
Johnathan Joseph, Northwestern
Willy Korn, Byrnes
Marcus Lattimore, Byrnes
Shaq Lawson, Daniel
Tyrone Leggette - Spring Valley
Reece Lyde, Timmonsville
Stan Manning, Dillon
Cliff Matthews, Cheraw
Reggie Merriweather, North Augusta
Ed McDaniel, Batesburg-Leesville
Sam Montgomery, Greenwood
Phil Petty, Boiling Springs
Cleveland Pinckney, Sumter
Robert Quinn, Fort Dorchester
Bernard Rambert, Summerville
Jamal Reynolds - Aiken
Sidney Rice, Gaffney
Mason Rudolph, Northwestern
Deebo Samuel - Chapman
Ricky Sapp, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sherman Scott, Batesburg-Leesville
Brian Staley, Aiken
Dexter Staley, Williston-Elko
Ryan Stewart, Berkeley
Demetris Summers, Lexington
DJ Swearinger, Greenwood
Joe Thomas, Blackville-Hilda
Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen/Dutch Fork
Ben Watson, Northwestern
Derek Watson, Palmetto
Troy Williamson, Silver Bluff