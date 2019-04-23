2019 Greenwood Team Schedule

PalmettoPreps.com brings its readers more on Greenwood football as the team gets set to begin spring football.

Head coach Dan Pippin recently took time out of his schedule to break down his quad in advance of the opening of practice. What did we learn?

****

Greenwood had plenty of youth last season, but that could pay dividends in 2019...



Pippin: "The biggest thing for us is, we’re a year older. I started 8 underclassmen on defense and 7 were sophomores. We want to see how our young kids have matured over time."

The coaching staff is also continuing to look at its options at quarterback...



Pippin: "I have to find that guy. Probably get back to what we did at North Augusta where we have multiple guys doing different stuff and we were successful there."

The team is raring to go after a challenging offseason program...



Pippin: "Spring practice, to me, is kind of a reward for all you’ve done in the winter. You’re not preparing for anybody, so sometimes it’s difficult. You get to hit now, and you get to have a game. We came back in January and got after it pretty hard, so I’m proud of the kids for that.

PalmettoPreps.com's top players to watch from Greenwood:

Junior CB KJ Makins: "He’s one of our leaders," Pippin said. "He’ll compete in anything. He leads by example and if your best kid is your best competitor, then you’re really lucky."

Senior OL Lawrance Partlow

Senior DL Braylon Ryan

Junior LB Jyrea Martin

Junior WR Ahmari Coats

Junior FS Jabryous Cleveland

Junior RB Markevius Sproll

