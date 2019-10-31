News More News
SC high school football spotlight: Eastside's Marshall Skoloff

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
The latest SC high school football player profiled by PalmettoPreps.com is Eastside high school quarterback Marshall Skoloff, who's in the midst of a highly productive junior season.

One of the top South Carolina high school football prospects in the 2021 class, Skoloff is drawing attention from college programs and could be on the verge of picking up scholarship offers.

Check out our analysis of his junior film in this PalmettoPreps production below.

