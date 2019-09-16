News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 06:40:16 -0500') }} football Edit

SC high school football: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters announced

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

The 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster has been announced, and PalmettoPreps.com has a list of the South Carolina high school football players that made the roster.

Justin Abraham, LB, Hartsville

Rontarious Aldridge, DL, South Pointe

Henry Bishop, K, Spartanburg

Will Blackston, TE, BHP

Will Boggs, OL, York

Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Northwestern

Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin

Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw

Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Chapman

Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter

Cole Demarzo, DB, Hilton Head

Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach

Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill

Khalil Ellis, TE, York

Quay Evans, DL, Chester

O'Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter

Darin Goss, OL, Carolina Forest

Kevon Haigler,LB, Hartsville

Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville

Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes

Tonka Hemingwya, DL, Conway

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork

Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork

Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville

Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell

Ty'Quan King, LB, Dillon

Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover

Je'Mari Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney

Buddy Mack, DB, Byrnes

Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Nation Ford

Duane Martin, LB,Laurens

Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw

Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville

Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head

Andru Phillips,DB, Mauldin

Jhalyn Shuler, LB, Abbeville

Quamil Spells, DL, Myrtle Beach

Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll

Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville

Tyler Venables, DB, Daniel

Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff

Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County

Darryle Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester

De'Shawn Watson, LB, Barnwell

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}