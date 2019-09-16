SC high school football: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters announced
The 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster has been announced, and PalmettoPreps.com has a list of the South Carolina high school football players that made the roster.
Justin Abraham, LB, Hartsville
Rontarious Aldridge, DL, South Pointe
Henry Bishop, K, Spartanburg
Will Blackston, TE, BHP
Will Boggs, OL, York
Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Northwestern
Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin
Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw
Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Chapman
Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter
Cole Demarzo, DB, Hilton Head
Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach
Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill
Khalil Ellis, TE, York
Quay Evans, DL, Chester
O'Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter
Darin Goss, OL, Carolina Forest
Kevon Haigler,LB, Hartsville
Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville
Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes
Tonka Hemingwya, DL, Conway
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork
Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork
Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville
Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell
Ty'Quan King, LB, Dillon
Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover
Je'Mari Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney
Buddy Mack, DB, Byrnes
Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Nation Ford
Duane Martin, LB,Laurens
Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw
Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville
Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head
Andru Phillips,DB, Mauldin
Jhalyn Shuler, LB, Abbeville
Quamil Spells, DL, Myrtle Beach
Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll
Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville
Tyler Venables, DB, Daniel
Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff
Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County
Darryle Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester
De'Shawn Watson, LB, Barnwell