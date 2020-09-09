 SC high school football: SCISA football scores
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 06:48:45 -0500') }} football Edit

SC high school football: SCISA Football team scores

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher


PalmettoPreps.com is happy to bring South Carolina high school football fans, student-athletes, coaches, and families a comprehensive look at the 2020 season slated with weekly, updated team-by-team scores.

WANT TO SPONSOR OUR COVERAGE OF A SPECIFIC TEAM?

SCISA 1A FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Bethesda Academy | Colleton Prep | Dorchester Academy | Greenwood Christian | St. John's Christian | Thomas Heyward

Region 2: Calhoun Academy | Christian Academy | Dillon Christian | Lee Academy| The King's Academy | Thomas Sumter

SCISA 2A FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Beaufort Academy | Hilton Head Christian | Hilton Head Prep | John Paul II | Northwood Academy | Orangeburg Prep

Region 2: Carolina Academy | Florence Christian | Oakbrook Prep | Pee Dee Academy | Spartanburg Christian | Williamsburg Academy

SCISA 3A REGION 2 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1:Augusta Christian | Ben Lippen | Cardinal Newman | Hammond | Heathwood Hall | Wilson Hall

Region 2: | First Baptist | Laurence Manning | Pinewood Prep | Porter Gaud | Trinity-Byrnes

SCISA 8-MAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Jefferson Davis | Laurens Academy | Newberry Academy | Richard Winn Academy | Wardlaw Academy | W.W. King Academy | Northside Christian | Palmetto Christian

Region 2: Andrew Jackson | Cathedral Academy | Clarendon Hall | Conway Christian | Faith Christian | Holly Hill Academy | Patrick Henry | Charleston Collegiate


*** Schedules provided by scfootballstats.com ***

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

SCISA football scores
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}