SC high school football: SCISA Football team scores
PalmettoPreps.com is happy to bring South Carolina high school football fans, student-athletes, coaches, and families a comprehensive look at the 2020 season slated with weekly, updated team-by-team scores.
SCISA 1A FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES
Region 1: Bethesda Academy | Colleton Prep | Dorchester Academy | Greenwood Christian | St. John's Christian | Thomas Heyward
Region 2: Calhoun Academy | Christian Academy | Dillon Christian | Lee Academy| The King's Academy | Thomas Sumter
SCISA 2A FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES
Region 1: Beaufort Academy | Hilton Head Christian | Hilton Head Prep | John Paul II | Northwood Academy | Orangeburg Prep
Region 2: Carolina Academy | Florence Christian | Oakbrook Prep | Pee Dee Academy | Spartanburg Christian | Williamsburg Academy
SCISA 3A REGION 2 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES
Region 1:Augusta Christian | Ben Lippen | Cardinal Newman | Hammond | Heathwood Hall | Wilson Hall
Region 2: | First Baptist | Laurence Manning | Pinewood Prep | Porter Gaud | Trinity-Byrnes
SCISA 8-MAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES
Region 1: Jefferson Davis | Laurens Academy | Newberry Academy | Richard Winn Academy | Wardlaw Academy | W.W. King Academy | Northside Christian | Palmetto Christian
Region 2: Andrew Jackson | Cathedral Academy | Clarendon Hall | Conway Christian | Faith Christian | Holly Hill Academy | Patrick Henry | Charleston Collegiate
*** Schedules provided by scfootballstats.com ***
*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!
*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!