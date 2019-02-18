WREN FOOTBALL 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE/TEAM INFO



Coach Jeff Tate's Wren program has churned out college level talent while winning plenty of football games of late.

The Golden Hurricanes have several other prospects to watch in the coming recruiting cycles. PalmettoPreps.com gives a closer look at several in this feature.

***

Out of the 2020 class, Eli Wilson is an intriguing wide receiver/tight end prospect who is 6-foot-4, 220-pounds. The rising senior caught 60 passes for over 1,100 yards last season and had 12 receiving touchdowns. Also a basketball player for Wren, it seems only a matter of time before more college programs jump in and recognize his game.

Wide receiver Tyler Cherry, at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, went over 1,000 yards as well as a junior and racked up 75 catches.



On the heels of producing next level prospects Jay Urich and Tyrell Jackson, Wren now has another quarterback with intriguing talent to mold in Joe Owens, who recently transferred from Mauldin.Owens is about 6-foot-4 with a big frame.

We're also keeping an eye on OL Colin Kosek (6-foot-4), defensive lineman Nicholas Earle, and Dez (SS/LB) and Tez Frazier (WR/DB) out of the 2020 class.



Defensive back Harrison Morgan is heading into his senior season and should finish his high school career with another big season. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3 and over 190 pounds and stuffed the stat sheet as a junior with 92 tackles and 4 interceptions, 2 of them returned for a touchdown.



Morgan's younger brother, Nick Morgan, is a defensive back who was recently named to PalmettoPreps.com's 2022 class watch list. He had 2 picks and forced a fumble as a freshman.

