Several top South Carolina high school football players were recognized recently by Rivals.com as top performers during Rivals Camp Series stops.



Dutch Fork's Devin Hyatt was one of the top performers at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta on Sunday

This 2023 offensive lineman took home the "Tough Guy" award from Rivals recruitnig analyst Adam Friedman following his performance at the Miami Rivals Camp Series top. Here's what Friedman said: "There are a lot of players that could have earned this award but Freeling proved to be one of the toughest out there on Sunday. During pass protection drills, he took a headbutt to the mouth but that did not slow him down. A little bit of blood, didn't discourage him and he jumped right back in line to take some more reps. He ended up earning an invite to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in June."

Hyatt was listed as Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney's "Biggest Surprise" for the Atlanta Rivals Camp Series stop. Here's what Gorney had to say about the Dutch Fork standout's game: "Hyatt already has six offers with Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech but the 2023 wide receiver is definitely one of the best in the Southeast and he showed it all day. The Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork standout had an extra gear where he could run by any defensive back and the only thing that held him back was the QBs being caught off-guard and didn't know when they should get him the ball. When that chemistry was made, Hyatt was unstoppable. The more the 2023 prospect is seen this summer, it’s almost guaranteed he’ll have 20 offers or more."

