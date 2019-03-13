Lexington High head coach Perry Woolbright has a handful of potential college prospects to watch at his Wildcats program.

Linebacker David Cromer out of the 2020 class is actually committed to the University of South Carolina to play baseball. He sports very good size and frame at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and is a sure tackler.

Tristan Allen could be classified as an athlete who could play defensive back or on the offensive side of the ball at the next level. He's 5-foot-10, 175-pounds.

Offensive lineman Walker Anderson is another to watch at the school in that rising senior crop.



In the 2021 class, another two-sport player (baseball) in Cal Herndon is a quarterback who's talented enough to play at the next level.

Defensive end Isaiah Boyd is 6-foot-2, 235-pounds and is another we are monitoring in the 2021 class for the Wildcats.

