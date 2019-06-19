In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this mid-June update.



***

* Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris picked up his 20th offer from West Virginia. This time last year, the 2020 prospect had three scholarship offers.





* Westwood's Ahmon Green picked up his first scholarship offer, coming from Shawn Elliott and Georgia State.

* Another in-state 2020 QB, White Knoll's Aveon Smith, made his verbal commitment to Miami (Ohio).



* 2021 Eastside QB Marshall Skoloff visited Louisville on June 16 and says he plans a return to Scott Satterfield's program in the future.

* Lugoff-Elgin OL Parker Clements picked up an offer from Virginia Tech on June 9.

* 2021 Blythewood LB DJ Hutcherson picked up his first scholarship offer from Maryland, following his camp performance at the school.

* 2022 Goose Creek OL Jayden Johnson attended summer camps at both Clemson and South Carolina, as did 2023 Dorman OL Markee Anderson. The same can be said for 2021 TE Brandon Williams out of Strom Thurmond.

* Blythewood 2021 WR Joshua Burrell and 2021 DB Jordan Burrell visited Maryland and Penn State recently.



