Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia already has a handful of offers, but Power 5 schools continue to keep a close eye on his game.

One of PalmettoPreps.com's top quarterbacks in the state of South Carolina for the 2020 class, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder expects the interest to pick up more once his squad opens practice.

"Schools are coming down for spring practice, so I don’t think I’m going to be doing as many junior days," he told PalmettoPreps.com. "Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Miami (Ohio), App State, Louisville, there are five or six."

The Myrtle Beach product recently made a trip to Athens to check out Georgia. Despite the Dawgs having landed a pledge from another 2020 passer, there could still be a slot for Garcia in Kirby Smart's program.

Said Garcia: "I’ve been talking a lot with Georgia right now. They're tying to take two in the 2020 class so we’ve been in touch a lot more. When I took the visit, the relationship got a lot better."

Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, and Kent State have offered Garcia so far, but one huge offer could create a domino effect with Power 5 schools.

What will Garcia be weighing once he has a clear grasp of his options?

"Obviously, I know I have to compete anywhere I go," he said. " just want to go somewhere I know the staff is going to be with me and hope the coaches are being straight up about their rosters. Where my family wants and where I feel at home."

See Garcia's junior film below.

