Looking back: 2019 SC high school football season
The 2019 South Carolina high school football season was a quality one, featuring upsets, big moments, and another round of state champions crowned at season's end.
SCHSL STATE CHAMPIONS LIST
5A - Dutch Fork
4A - Wren
3A - Chapman
2A - Saluda
1A - Green Sea Floyds
SCISA STATE CHAMPIONS LIST
1A - Thomas Heyward
2A - Trinity-Byrnes
3A - Hammond
8-Man - Andrew Jackson
For those that want to look back at week-to-week results, check out our full South Carolina High School League results page.