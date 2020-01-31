News More News
Looking back: 2019 SC high school football season

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
The 2019 South Carolina high school football season was a quality one, featuring upsets, big moments, and another round of state champions crowned at season's end.

SCHSL STATE CHAMPIONS LIST

5A - Dutch Fork

4A - Wren

3A - Chapman

2A - Saluda

1A - Green Sea Floyds

SCISA STATE CHAMPIONS LIST

1A - Thomas Heyward

2A - Trinity-Byrnes

3A - Hammond

8-Man - Andrew Jackson

For those that want to look back at week-to-week results, check out our full South Carolina High School League results page.

FIND IT HERE!

Saluda won its first state title since 1963
{{ article.author_name }}