Omarion "OD" Dollison was one of the top overall performers at the recent VTO Sports Elite100 camp.



Working on his home field at Irmo High, Dollison made play after play from his wide receiver spot en route to positional MVP honors for the wide receivers.

"It just means I worked and was the best out here," Dollison told PalmettoPreps.com afterwards. I looked good, went 100%, and worked hard.



Charleston, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Youngstown State, and Coastal Carolina have all offered Dollison so far. Others could be on the way.

Several other programs will have an opportunity to get a look at the Midlands product's game this summer in a camp setting.



Said Dollison: "I'lll probably go to Wake Forest, show out in front of Coach Higgins, Virginia Tech with Coach Shibest. (South) Carolina, because they invited me to run my 40. I'll probably to go EPT (Skills Showcase) on the 17th."

What's the Irmo standout looking for in a program?



"My mother, she looks for education. Hopefully, I'll find a place where the coaches welcome me, want me to come through and have a good year. I've just got to work and do the best I can."