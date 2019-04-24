News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 08:45:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Introducing Aalijah Kelly

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Eazdzszjvk4izwi8izxt

6-foot-3 wide receiver Aalijah Kelly out of Greenville High was a recent participant in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas at Nation Ford High.

Just a rising sophomore, Kelly is already showing some traits that will make him into a recruitable prospect for the college level. He has excellent size and length, soft hands, and can leap. He's a long strider who's still refining his route-running and developing his speed.

Take a look at some quick highlights on Kelly below.


*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

Knkxuwts113n8ykrlzia
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}