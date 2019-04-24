6-foot-3 wide receiver Aalijah Kelly out of Greenville High was a recent participant in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas at Nation Ford High.

Just a rising sophomore, Kelly is already showing some traits that will make him into a recruitable prospect for the college level. He has excellent size and length, soft hands, and can leap. He's a long strider who's still refining his route-running and developing his speed.

Take a look at some quick highlights on Kelly below.





