Intriguing Lowcountry '28 WR Teru Davis talks Gamecocks' spring game visit

Teru Davis Jr. is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver of Summerville High School in Summerville, SC who visited South Carolina for the spring game on April 18.

Davis Jr. has one offer from Virginia Tech and is drawing interest from the Gamecocks, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Miami (Ohio), and Maryland. And he could be an early name to watch for USC for the Class of 2028.

Davis Jr. talked about his visit to Carolina an exclusive with Palmetto Preps. He took in the sights and sounds of Williams-Brice Stadium, met with Gamecocks' coaches, and soaked in the experience. Here is everything he had to say:

“The (visit) was good. I just got to keep continue building my bonds with the coaches, meeting the players, and getting to know more about Coach Beamer, Coach Furrey, and the program,” Davis Jr. said.

He was able to share a valuable conversation with Coach Beamer. “(Beamer) told me about himself, and that (Carolina) is the place that you want to be at, and that ‘a lot of schools don’t do it like this. (Beamer) loves his guys. We were talking about the future and the long run, just getting to know each other,” he said.

The speedy pass-catcher who is a good route-runner has now transferred to Summerville after a successful freshman season at Goose Creek in 2024, where he hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards.

Davis Jr. took in the experience with talented new teammate and friend, Jaiden Kelly-Murray.

Kelly-Murray is an exciting Class of 2027 wide receiver, safety, and athlete who has tendered offers from USC and various other Power Four and Group of Five programs. He was a power piece for the Green Wave last season.

And Davis Jr. is also a name fans can keep circled around as a potentially earn a Gamecocks' offer.

Davis Jr. plans to return for summer camp at USC, where he seeks to solidify his position with Gamecocks’ coaches amid a crowded field of athletes seeking to make their impression on the program. “I really just want to show Coach Furrey, Coach Beamer, and all of the coaches that I can play (with anyone). I can run any route on the route tree. I’m one of the fastest players in the state, and I’m one of the best receivers in the (overall) class for the state,” he said.

PALMETTO PREPS: WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON GAMECOCKS’ WIDE RECEIVERS COACH MIKE FURREY:

DAVIS JR: “I think he’s a good coach. He likes to work. He wants his players to work hard.”

PALMETTO PREPS: HOW WAS YOUR CONVERSATION WITH COACH FURREY, AND WHAT ALL WERE YOU ABLE TO TALK ABOUT?

DAVIS JR: “He just asked me how I’m doing, and said that I am welcome anytime. He talks about how he sees me as a person, just my character, and how humble I am.”

PALMETTO PREPS: WHAT WAS YOUR BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THE VISIT?

DAVIS JR: “I would say the fans. They were into it. It was loud. At South Carolina, the fans are always going to show their support. Seeing how they use Brian Rowe. Rowe just lighting it up, having over 70 yards, and making great catches. And Malik on the fade ball, making a fast, strong play to go up and get it.”