West Columbia (South Carolina) Gray Collegiate Academy's Hunter Helms, one of the state of South Carolina's top overall prospects, recently spoke with PalmettoPreps.com to update us on the recruiting process.

Following is a Q&A session with the 6-foot-2, 205-pound passer.

Q: What's been going on this summer? Any camps or visits coming up?



A: "I had the Liberty camp a few days ago. That went really well. I've got App State coming up on the 9th, then JMU on the 14th. Other than, I'm probably going to do one or two others, people who want me to come. Last offseason we went to like 14 camps in 18 days, so we kind of ran the gauntlet. It was a fun experience, but a one-time type of deal.

Q: How are you trying to handle the rest of the process as far as narrowing things down and making a decision?



A: "We're definitely trying to settle it down by the end of summer, before the beginning of the season. It would be nice to have your whole season just to focus on your senior year and not really worry about the recruiting deal. That's the goal, we don't really know if it's going to happen or not. It's going really well."

Q: Are there any schools standing out, any favorites right now?



A: "Not really any single school or favorite. In no particular order, a few schools that talk a lot, probably on a daily basis, Holy Cross, Elon, Liberty, those three. I still talk with everyone that we've communicated with in the past but those are probably the top three we talk with the most."

Q: What are the main factors you're looking for when you sit down to make your decision?



A: "I like to throw the ball around so obviously we look for that. I like to have a really good relationship with the coaches because you're going to be with them every day for three, four, five years. Those are probably the main two things, and obviously if I'm going to get a good education or not. Obviously football's going to end someday and you've got to have a backup plan.



Q: "Going into this season, wha't's the outlook for you and your team? Any personal goals and how are you looking to grow your game?

A: "Just being out there with my guys, my trainer, or my quarterbacks coach. My personal goal is just to make myself and the team better. Team goal, obviously number one is the state championship. That's the reason you play. A region championship is expected, and just to keep pushing the process and make it deeper into the playoffs."

