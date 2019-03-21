Gaffney 2020 linebacker Jemari Littlejohn recently spoke with PalmettoPreps.com and gave the latest on his recruiting process.



"Everything’s going great. I have a couple visits planned for next week, and a couple camps," he said. "I’m trying to go to Kentucky next week and then ECU the next week after. I’m going to the South Carolina camp this year, the West Virginia camp for sure. I’m trying to go to Florida State camp."



Billed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Littlejohn is firmly within PalmettoPreps.com's top 75 prospects in the state for the 2020 class.



East Carolina, Georgia State, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky have all extended offers to the 6-foot, 220-pounder. Others could be on the way.



Said Littlejohn: "I recently visited Charlotte, I think they’re going to offer me next week. Kentucky, I think is getting ready to offer. App State, I have to go to Louisville. If I go up there I”ll most likely be an offer. I have to go to back up to Duke."

One program which jumped in early in the game with Littlejohn with an offer is Neal Brown's West Virginia program. The Mountaineers appear to be running in pole position.



"Right now, West Virginia is my top school," said Littlejohn. "It’s just the school, it’s good for your future, they have everything planned for you. The coaching staff, they have a great coaching staff."

Littlejohn could choose to render an early decision but was clear in saying that he does not wish to rush the process. If he is not ready by the end of spring, he will wait until the season.



"I’m trying to make one soon, during spring, maybe during my spring game," he explained. "If not this spring, during midseason."