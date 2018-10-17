"He's old school before there was old school," First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters told PalmettoPreps.com. "He’ll run through you. He’s one of the hardest hitting kids I’ve ever seen. He has no respect for his body, the way he plays."

Wreaking havoc on opposing offenses from his linebacker position, Jackson Watson has tallied 78 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and recovered 3 fumbles through 8 games this season.

First Baptist in Charleston is home to one of South Carolina high school football's toughest and most productive defensive players.

The Hurricanes currently sit at 7-1, 5-1 in region play.

"As far as defense goes, I think we're as sharp as can be," Watson told PalmettoPreps.com. "We don't make many mistakes mentally. I think I've progressed as far as being able to get off blocks. When I was a sophomore and a junior, I saw myself as sort of a headhunter. Now, I've been focusing more on technique and that's helped me to get more tackles and get into better position."

Waters has seen firsthand Watson's development both on and off the field and raves about his senior defender.



"As a person, no finer young man," said the veteran coach. "Very mature, goal driven, very focused, knows what he wants. All about football, great student in the classroom. Just a class act, someone you’d want as your son."

Watson's play has garnered attention from college coaches, with a few notable in-state programs showing significant interest.



"I have two offers from Wofford and The Citadel right now, and interest from Furman. I think that offer is possibly on the table. Those are pretty much my big three right now that I get emails from every now and then," he said.



The Lowcountry standout is keeping the recruiting process on the shelf for now as he focuses on helping to lead his high school team. He has thought about what he hopes to find in a college program at the next level.



"For me, it's probably the relationship with the coaches, feeling like you matter to them instead of just being a number. That they think you can make a contribution to the team is one of my big things. I'll probably decide after this season is over."

