The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder went on the record recently with PalmettoPreps.com to break down the season, his recruitment, and his goals.

One of the top players and prospects for South Carolina high school football in the 2021 class is First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel.

PalmettoPreps: "How’s the season going so far for you Individually and as a team?"

Daniel: "Season is going great so far. The team is really coming together on both sides of the ball. I really feel like as a team we are playing together and unselfish which has helped contribute to our success so far.

PalmettoPreps: "How are things as far as recruiting? Any interest picking up?

Daniel: "Pretty good so far, some interest from a few colleges.

PalmettoPreps: Any visits you’re going to take this season?

Daniel: I plan on going to Georgia state here soon, Old Dominion a little later in the year, and a few more in between.

PalmettoPreps: Any goals to finish out the year

Daniel: Beat Hammond, win state, and do whatever I can to try to help my teammates get to the next level.