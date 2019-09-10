News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 11:41:42 -0500') }} football Edit

First Baptist QB Will Daniel progressing as junior

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

One of the top players and prospects for South Carolina high school football in the 2021 class is First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder went on the record recently with PalmettoPreps.com to break down the season, his recruitment, and his goals.

PalmettoPreps: "How’s the season going so far for you Individually and as a team?"

Daniel: "Season is going great so far. The team is really coming together on both sides of the ball. I really feel like as a team we are playing together and unselfish which has helped contribute to our success so far.

PalmettoPreps: "How are things as far as recruiting? Any interest picking up?

Daniel: "Pretty good so far, some interest from a few colleges.

PalmettoPreps: Any visits you’re going to take this season?

Daniel: I plan on going to Georgia state here soon, Old Dominion a little later in the year, and a few more in between.

PalmettoPreps: Any goals to finish out the year

Daniel: Beat Hammond, win state, and do whatever I can to try to help my teammates get to the next level.

