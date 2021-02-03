On Monday Queens, University of Charlotte picked up its first commitment of the 2021 class when 6’0” point guard Daveon Thomas posted his commitment video to social media. Thomas chose Queens over reported offers from USC Upstate and Presbyterian.

“I had a great relationship with Queens coaching staff, and the coaching staff formed a great relationship with my mom. They also always checked in on me," Thomas told PalmettoPreps.com.

Due to his high school, Bishopville/Lee Central High, opting out of playing basketball this season, Thomas transferred to Columbia/Ridge View High where Thomas had led them to a current 11-2 record. Coming into this season, Thomas had amassed a 61-13 overall record with Bishopville/Lee Central High over the past three seasons.

Thomas knew Queens was the place for him after he went on a visit to the campus.

“When I went on a visit, they made me feel like I was home. I was comfortable there, I felt comfortable calling that my new home”

Queens is currently 9-3 overall, 8-2 in Conference, and ranked No. 16 in the country for NCAA Division 2 programs.