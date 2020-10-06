“I’m not a big sports fan, but I love it when they slam dunk it. That’s sexy!” – Emma Bunton

The dunk has built industries. It is something that everyone wants to see, and it brings people of all ages, races and creeds, both male and female to their feet with excitement. I believe people love to be wowed, love to see something they themselves are not able to do. A dunk can be powerful, yet still graceful. A dunk can be vicious, yet still poetic.

Fans of high school basketball in the state of South Carolina are very much accustomed to the dunk. It was only a couple of years ago that Zion Williamson played his high school ball at Spartanburg Day School. Every time Zion (you know you are something when you are able to just go by a single name) rose up to dunk the ball, dozens of cameras were flashing and filming and within minutes the clip was posted and already going viral.

Also see: Glymph League showcases next level talent

This is why some big named companies such as BallisLife and Overtime are running sustainable and thriving businesses based on their ability to showcase the dunks to the masses. These companies have gained huge followings and gathered millions of clicks because of these highlights, that make people feel...something.

Brandon Gardner, a 6’7” rising sophomore at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, South Carolina is one of the most explosive players in the region. His length allows him to play bigger than he is, his quick twitch muscle fibers allow him to jump over most his size, his motor allows him to get to balls that many are not willing to work to get to. Overall, Gardner’s grouping of physical traits and his mentality allow him to be a player who gathers a lot of breath-taking plays throughout the course of a game.

College programs have already started to take notice of this as well for Gardner. He currently carries offers from high major programs such as Clemson, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and Illinois and he has a slew of other schools who are paying close attention to his every move.

One college coach says that Gardner reminds him of Jerami Grant, another states that he is the next coming of Montrezl Harrell. However, one thing is for certain, when Brandon Gardner elevates around the basket it is a mixture of power and skill that has the potential to make everyone in the stands raise to their feet and cheer. Brandon Gardner evokes a feeling.