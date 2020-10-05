“There is an old saying: if you want to hide the treasure, put it in plain sight. Then no one will see it.” -Larry Dossey

Traveling down I-20, I always get a little giddy. Not only is it because I am most likely heading toward my home state of South Carolina, but also because I know I am going to be walking into a gym of some undervalued player who has a chip firmly placed on his shoulders.

You see, South Carolina is continually overlooked in the overall basketball landscape. Despite churning out NBA level talent over the last five to ten years, college coaches and media alike prefer Georgia or the other Carolina that sits just to the north.

However, whenever I travel down 1-20 I always know I am about to walk into a gym and see some talent.

On Saturday morning, I spent a day at the annual George Glymph Fall League. I pulled into the parking lot of Cardinal Newman, with my piping hot Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in hand (I don’t know about America, but Jamie Shaw certainly runs on Dunkin’). I walk in the gym, grab a roster book, and start taking notes.

In the gym all day Saturday, here is what I saw…