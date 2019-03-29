Ben Lippen's Kamarah Reynolds-Hall is one of the state's top defensive back prospects, having already drawn plenty of attention from college coaches.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder tallied 53 tackles as a junior and broke up 12 passes with one interception.



"I’m narrowing down my list," Reynolds-Hall told PalmettoPreps.com. "I haven't made an actual list yet, but I have some that I’m heavy on."

The Midlands product has already visited East Carolina and Appalachian State twice each, plus made trips to Elon, Furman, South Carolina, and Wofford. A visit to Georgia State is on the books for Friday as well as a possible trip to Wake Forest in the future.



A few programs in the Carolinas seem to be sticking out for the 2020 cornerback.



"App State is one, that’s a big one. Coastal, Wofford, and Furman," he said.



Reynolds-Hall believes he brings several attributes to the field that will make him an asset to a college program.



"When I first got here, Coach (James) Reynolds liked how easily I could pick up on stuff. I’m a smart guy, so any coverage or defense he threw at me I was on point with," he explained. "I like my cover game, usually man to man. The other team’s best receiver, I’d usually follow him around. When we were playing a run heavy team, they would move me to safety and I could come down and make some hits."

With his skill set, Reynolds-Hall could factor in at a couple positions, depending on fit and scheme.



"Some schools are putting me outside, some of the bigger schools see me as a nickel guy or slot guy because of size. Mostly corner because they like my physicality. I play bigger than my size, really."

Reynolds-Hall, who hopes to be an architect, is eyeing making a choice in August or by season's end if he needs more time to assess options.



He knows what he hopes to find in a college program.



"Any school that’s a moderate distance for my family to come see me, that’s a top priority," he said. "A family environment, the coaching staff, the college all around, and the academics."