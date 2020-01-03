An update on Chapin High's football prospects
Head coach Justin Gentry has several prospects to watch in the 2020 class and beyond at Chapin High in South Carolina.Check out the latest on these South Carolina high school football prospects fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news