Byrnes product Raheim Jeter bucked the trend recently when Memphis was the first to step forward and verbally offer the 2023 prospect.

It's rare that a burgeoning prospect from the eighth grade picks up any sort of scholarship offer to play in college, much less one from an FBS program.

Jeter works with esteemed quarterback coach Ramon Robinson, founder of Elite Position Training.



"Memphis was the first to offer, but they weren't the first to notice his skill set," Robinson told PalmettoPreps.com.

As an eighth grader, Jeter was pulled up by Byrnes to be part of the ninth grade football team.

"The staff at Byrnes looked into it and saw a kid who was a little bit ahead of his time," said Robinson. I guess they thought he was mature enough and of course, he has the body. This was a situation where he was able to not just stand the test with just the eye candy, but being very knowledgeable and calm enough to step in and play on the ninth grade team. He did a heck of a job."

Robinson is frequently asked by college coaches who Jeter compares to out of the quarterbacks he has trained in the past.



"I don't compare him to anyone out of my group, as far as the guys I've trained," Robinson said. "I say Jameis Winston. If you look at Jameis and how he plays the game, his skill set to me is on the level of a young Jameis. Big kid, kid wears a 14 shoe and has that leadership mentality along with being able to motivate his teammates. The kid can throw the ball 60 yards, a high school ball. He's a big-bodied kid, strong arm, can work the pocket, he's elusive. If I put a stamp on him, it's a pro-style quarterback with the ability to make plays with his legs."



Robinson has always felt that the Palmetto State has had plenty of quarterbacks talented enough to go on to the next level, but that at times the state's passers have gone undervalued. That appears to be changing. Robinson trainee Luke Doty (a South Carolina commitment) was offered by Coastal Carolina in eighth grade.



"It's a huge offer and statement for the state of South Carolina alone. I told him to be thankful, but to grind as though he doesn't have any. It's great he's been acknowledged throughout the country. We haven't been getting this type of pub. It's been a big step up from several years ago."



