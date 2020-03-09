Wren has several players to watch
Head coach Jeff Tate has numerous players to watch in the coming classes for his Wren High team.
Here on PalmettoPreps.com, we bring our readers the word on more top South Carolina high school football prospects from Wren.
Below is a look at some players to watch with the opportunity to play college football on the next level from Wren:
2021 Class:
LB Reed Morrissey
DB/RB Briggs Cox
LD/LB Shyheim Scotland
WR Hayden Willimon
2022 Class:
DB Nick Morgan
DB/WR Shavis Edwards
DL/LB Evan Goodwin
LB/DE Malik Woodruff
OL Hayes Swillen
RB Zorian Young
ATH Malachi Hill
DB/QB Malachi Reyes
2023 Class:
LB/DL Luke Schuller
DB Judd Ellison
OL MIchael Morrissey
QB Blaine Simmons