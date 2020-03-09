News More News
Wren has several players to watch

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Head coach Jeff Tate has numerous players to watch in the coming classes for his Wren High team.

Here on PalmettoPreps.com, we bring our readers the word on more top South Carolina high school football prospects from Wren.

Wren's Hayden Willimon is a prospect to watch in Wren's 2021class
Below is a look at some players to watch with the opportunity to play college football on the next level from Wren:

2021 Class:

LB Reed Morrissey

DB/RB Briggs Cox

LD/LB Shyheim Scotland

WR Hayden Willimon

2022 Class:

DB Nick Morgan

DB/WR Shavis Edwards

DL/LB Evan Goodwin

LB/DE Malik Woodruff

OL Hayes Swillen

RB Zorian Young

ATH Malachi Hill

DB/QB Malachi Reyes

2023 Class:

LB/DL Luke Schuller

DB Judd Ellison

OL MIchael Morrissey

QB Blaine Simmons

