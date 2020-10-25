One constant you can have on the national basketball scale is the Oak Hill vs. Hargrave matchup every season. Last night, the two programs took the floor for the 31st consecutive year. This year was an interesting one, and even with the state of Virginia not being fully opened, Oak Hill hosted Hargrave in a closed scrimmage and broadcast the live stream on their website.

This game is a great evaluation tool every season. In recent years, both programs have been a great mixture of known national entities, committed players and unknown prospects. This year was no different.

How this scrimmage works: They play two halves, starting each half at 0-0. They then play a third period which is mainly for the younger players and subs to get some good run in.

However, just like every year, we can officially say the season is finally here…