Watch list: 2022 SC high school football top prospects
PalmettoPreps.com is unveiling its initial 2022 South Carolina high school football watch list today.
Here, we will list 45 prospects we are closely tracking in the 2022 class. This list will surely grow and shift into our rankings for the rising junior class at some point; this is our first look.
Not a subscriber to PalmettoPreps.com and want a look at our watch list? Check out our 30 day free trial here!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news