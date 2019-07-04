News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 10:55:03 -0500') }} football Edit

VTO All American Showcase standouts

Will Helms • PalmettoPreps
@whelms21
Staff Writer

Last weekend, student-athletes from all over the country descended upon Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina for the second annual VTO All-American Challenge.

Below are the 1st and 2nd Team All-Americans and top performers. Athletes from the Palmetto State are in bold.

Dqggje7kqrngh90t5hp4

VTO SPORTS ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM

QB Jacob Reeves - 2020 - Pike County (GA) HS

RB Lucas Rodgers - 2020 - Tecumseh (OH) HS

WR Keron Franklin - 2021 - Collegiate (FL) Academy

TE Grant Oberheu - 2021 - Ruidoso (NM) HS

OL KaCeion Williams - 2020 - Kinston (NC) HS

DL Emmanuel Johnson - 2020 - Fort Dorchester (SC) HS

LB Anthony Freeman - 2021 - Northern Durham (NC) HS

DB Shawn Collins - 2022 - Salem (VA) HS


SECOND TEAM

QB Logan Milford - 2020 - Belton-Honea Path (SC) HS

RB Myles Featherstone - 2021 - Lake Ridge (TX) HS

WR Ja'Arie Mack - 2021 - Joliet Catholic (IL) Academy

TE Bryce Keith - 2020 - Stratford (TX) HS

OL Joshua Wade - 2020 - Habersham Central (GA) HS

DL Hunter Pratt - 2020 - Space Coast (FL) HS

LB Javean Mills - 2020 - Northside (AR) HS

DB Jamari Dailey - 2020 - Pinson Valley (AL) HS

ALSO SEE: Top 25 QBs in SC

QUARTERBACKS

Jacob Reeves (Pike County, GA)

Logan Milford (BHP, SC)

Jayden Jones (Pine Forest, NC)

Wesley Lear (Anson, NC)

Tracy Glass (Don River, VA)

RUNNING BACKS

Lucas Rodgers (Tecumsah, OH)

Jyheim Palmer (Schallck, NJ)

Kelvin Heyward (Military Magnet, SC)

Tiquez Taylor (Hunt, NC)

Myles Featherston (Lake Ridge, TX)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Keron Franklin (Superior Collegiate, FL)

Ja'Arie Mack (Joliet, IL)

Cameron Kawa (Hillgrove, GA)

Trevor Bryan (Independence, NC)

Shawn Collins (Salem, VA)

Miles Elliott (Wheeler, GA)

Will Way (Brookland-Cayce, SC)

Tykeevious Miles (Pierce County, GA)

TIGHT ENDS

Grant Oberhau (Ruidoso, NM)

Bryce Keith (Stratford, TX)

Nicholas Toro (Timber Creek, FL)

Hilton Harris (Grapvine Faith, TX)

OFFENSIVE LINE

KaCeion Williams (Kinston, NC)

Joshua Wade (Habersham, GA)

Amari Davis (Knightdale, NC)

Brandon Kirksey (Oxford, AL)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Shawn Collins (Salem, VA)

Jamari Dailey (Pinson Valley, AL)

Jamel Monpas (Blanche Ely, FL)

Trey Umbarger (Mary G Montgomery, AL)

Isaiah Henry (Mae Jemison, AL)

Tanoah Lockley (Southern Lee, NC)

Jaylon Webster (Enterprise, AL)

LINEBACKERS

Anthony Freeman (Northern Durham, NC)

Javean Mills (Northside, AR)

Javeon Powell (Bob Jones, AL)

Otis Ashton (Resevoir, MD)

Derrick Sinegal (Camden County, GA)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Emmanuel Johnson (Fort Dorchester, SC)

Hunter Pratt (Space Coast, FL)

David Billard (Covenant Day, NC)

Kyjuan Waller (Salem, VA)

Justin Rhodes (Northern Durham, NC)

Y7zkdycigcuv4q5khm7h
PREP provides tutoring, SAT/ACT Prep and academic advisement throughout the recruiting process.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}