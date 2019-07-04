VTO All American Showcase standouts
Last weekend, student-athletes from all over the country descended upon Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina for the second annual VTO All-American Challenge.
Below are the 1st and 2nd Team All-Americans and top performers. Athletes from the Palmetto State are in bold.
VTO SPORTS ALL-AMERICANS
FIRST TEAM
QB Jacob Reeves - 2020 - Pike County (GA) HS
RB Lucas Rodgers - 2020 - Tecumseh (OH) HS
WR Keron Franklin - 2021 - Collegiate (FL) Academy
TE Grant Oberheu - 2021 - Ruidoso (NM) HS
OL KaCeion Williams - 2020 - Kinston (NC) HS
DL Emmanuel Johnson - 2020 - Fort Dorchester (SC) HS
LB Anthony Freeman - 2021 - Northern Durham (NC) HS
DB Shawn Collins - 2022 - Salem (VA) HS
SECOND TEAM
QB Logan Milford - 2020 - Belton-Honea Path (SC) HS
RB Myles Featherstone - 2021 - Lake Ridge (TX) HS
WR Ja'Arie Mack - 2021 - Joliet Catholic (IL) Academy
TE Bryce Keith - 2020 - Stratford (TX) HS
OL Joshua Wade - 2020 - Habersham Central (GA) HS
DL Hunter Pratt - 2020 - Space Coast (FL) HS
LB Javean Mills - 2020 - Northside (AR) HS
DB Jamari Dailey - 2020 - Pinson Valley (AL) HS
QUARTERBACKS
Jacob Reeves (Pike County, GA)
Logan Milford (BHP, SC)
Jayden Jones (Pine Forest, NC)
Wesley Lear (Anson, NC)
Tracy Glass (Don River, VA)
RUNNING BACKS
Lucas Rodgers (Tecumsah, OH)
Jyheim Palmer (Schallck, NJ)
Kelvin Heyward (Military Magnet, SC)
Tiquez Taylor (Hunt, NC)
Myles Featherston (Lake Ridge, TX)
WIDE RECEIVERS
Keron Franklin (Superior Collegiate, FL)
Ja'Arie Mack (Joliet, IL)
Cameron Kawa (Hillgrove, GA)
Trevor Bryan (Independence, NC)
Shawn Collins (Salem, VA)
Miles Elliott (Wheeler, GA)
Will Way (Brookland-Cayce, SC)
Tykeevious Miles (Pierce County, GA)
TIGHT ENDS
Grant Oberhau (Ruidoso, NM)
Bryce Keith (Stratford, TX)
Nicholas Toro (Timber Creek, FL)
Hilton Harris (Grapvine Faith, TX)
OFFENSIVE LINE
KaCeion Williams (Kinston, NC)
Joshua Wade (Habersham, GA)
Amari Davis (Knightdale, NC)
Brandon Kirksey (Oxford, AL)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Shawn Collins (Salem, VA)
Jamari Dailey (Pinson Valley, AL)
Jamel Monpas (Blanche Ely, FL)
Trey Umbarger (Mary G Montgomery, AL)
Isaiah Henry (Mae Jemison, AL)
Tanoah Lockley (Southern Lee, NC)
Jaylon Webster (Enterprise, AL)
LINEBACKERS
Anthony Freeman (Northern Durham, NC)
Javean Mills (Northside, AR)
Javeon Powell (Bob Jones, AL)
Otis Ashton (Resevoir, MD)
Derrick Sinegal (Camden County, GA)
DEFENSIVE LINE
Emmanuel Johnson (Fort Dorchester, SC)
Hunter Pratt (Space Coast, FL)
David Billard (Covenant Day, NC)
Kyjuan Waller (Salem, VA)
Justin Rhodes (Northern Durham, NC)