Virtual scouting experience with PalmettoPreps.com

The NCAA dead period has been extended until at least May 31, meaning that there will once again be no traditional spring evaluation period for college coaches.

In order to bridge the gap by publicizing relevant information on football prospects from the state of South Carolina (classes 2022 through 2025), PalmettoPreps.com is introducing its Virtual Scouting Experience for high school coaches and prospects.

See our step-by-step guide below for how to participate.



STEP ONE: GETTING STARTED *** PalmettoPreps.com is asking for the following information. Please either email the information to: palmettoprepsrivals(at)gmail.com, or DM it to us on Twitter - @PalmettoPrepsSC. Name: Graduation Year: High School: Position: Height/Weight: Schools Offered and/or Recruiting: Photo (please see step 2) Highlight link: Any comments that you'd like to make on each prospect as to their playing abilities/college potential: *** If you are a high school coach, please limit to 10 prospects per program; less is certainly acceptable (and more common). At this time, please do not make an attempt to send information on additional prospects. High school coaches: You may also send us comments on your players!

STEP 2: TAKE QUALITY HEADSHOT PHOTOS See the photo of 2022 Mauldin defensive back Jeadyn Lukus as an example. This photograph was taken with an iPhone, so no expensive professional camera is required. Here are the steps to snapping quality headshots: A) Take the photo outside, not with the player against a wall indoors. B) Take advantage of good lighting; have sunlight facing (not behind) the player.

C) Use your phone's "landscape" mode (i.e. turn the device sideways) for optimal dimensions. We also recommend using "portrait mode" if your phone's camera has it. D) Take multiple photos, with multiple poses. Some ideas/examples are "wingspan" shots, arms folded. E) Check your photo(s) before saving and sending! Please make sure they are in focus, not blurry, and will properly represent the student-athlete.

F) If you are emailing and , please label each image for ease of use. For example, use the prospect's name for the filename instead of "IMG327.jpg", so that we can easily catalog and use during publication/profile building.