Former Fort Dorchester standout John Simpson was selected last month in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

Before he attended Clemson, Simpson was a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and dominated at the high school level on the football field and the wrestling mat.

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.

Check out highlights of Simpson in action at Fort Dorchester: