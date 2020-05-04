VIDEO: Highlights of former Fort Dorchester standout John Simpson
Former Fort Dorchester standout John Simpson was selected last month in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
Before he attended Clemson, Simpson was a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and dominated at the high school level on the football field and the wrestling mat.
Check out highlights of Simpson in action at Fort Dorchester: