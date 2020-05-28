 SC high school football: Chance Black commits to Virginia Tech
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 08:48:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Video feature: Chance Black commits to Virginia Tech

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Dorman High athlete Chance Black made his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech this week.

What is Justin Fuente and the Hokies football staff getting in the Upstate product? We dive in with another prospect spotlight.

Chance Black Dorman Virginia Tech
Dorman athlete Chance Black committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies
SC high school football
{{ article.author_name }}