Two receivers to watch at First Baptist

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters has a pair of wide receivers with major talent at his program down in Charleston.

The first is 6-foot-2 senior McKay Wilson, who's drawing next level interest from programs around the FCS as well as Ivy League schools. He's a plus route runner with reliable hands and open field ability.

First Baptist also has 2020 wideout Sincere Brown, who's about 6-foot-5 and drawing Power 5 interest. Syracuse, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, App State, and Coastal have all inquired.

Aside from the obvious frame, Brown has plus ball skills and a significant catch radius.

Check out both of those players in action below:

