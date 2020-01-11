Across town, Emerald tabbed Abbeville's Tad DuBose to lead its team. DuBose served most recently as the defensive coordinator and athletics director at Abbeville.

Greenwood High announced that Laurens head coach Chris Liner would take over the helm of its program.

Two significant coaching hires were made on the same day in Greenwood County on Friday.

Following is a release from Greenwood County on Liner being hired at GHS:

Chris Liner has been named as Head Football Coach at Greenwood High School. Liner has served since 2014 in the same role at Laurens High School in Laurens, SC. Prior to moving to Laurens, Liner served as Head Football Coach at Ninety Six High School from 2008-2014. Liner began his coaching career at Greenwood High School serving as an Assistant Football Coach for 11 years and Head Wrestling Coach.

Coach Liner has been very successful at Laurens High School. During his time as Head Football Coach, Liner has led the Raiders to two region championships, including an undefeated region championship last season. The Raiders have captured six consecutive playoff berths under his leadership. His success with the Raiders has earned him accolades at the region and state level. Liner is a two-time Region Coach of the Year and was named the 2019 Class 5A Coach of the Year in December.

Liner earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Clemson University in Mathematics. He also obtained his Master’s Degree as a Secondary Principal from Clemson. Liner is currently an Algebra teacher at Laurens and has administrative experience from his time as an Assistant Principal in Ninety Six.

Liner and his wife Meredith are the parents of Cade (16) and Emma (13).

Liner stated, “It is an honor to return home to coach at my alma mater. It is a privilege to be able to shape the lives of the young people who will lead our school and community in the future. Greenwood is a special place for me and my family and I look forward to being a part of this community.”

Dr. Steve Glenn said, “Chris Liner exhibits the character and professional expertise to continue leading a very special program at Greenwood High School. He is a proven leader who focuses on the individual athlete in many ways other than athletics. We have full and complete confidence that Coach Liner will continue the excellent program established here.”

GHS Athletic Director Sparky Hudson stated, “Coach Liner brings a wealth of knowledge not just in football but in the academics and administration. It was evident that he cares about our school and community and is very interested in maintaining a high level of competition on the football field and in the classroom. He will provide our student-athletes with excellent coaching and the key ingredients required for success. We welcome Coach Liner and his family back to the Eagle family.”

Here is a release from the county on Dubose being chosen to lead Emerald:

Thomas DuBose has been named as Head Football Coach at Emerald High School. DuBose has served as the defensive coordinator for Abbeville High School’s Varsity Football team since 2004. In 2007, DuBose was named Abbeville High School’s Athletic Director. During his 27 years in Abbeville County School District, DuBose has served as a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

DuBose has been very successful at Abbeville in his role as defensive coordinator and athletic director. The Panthers Varsity Football team has won six state championships and captured 11 region championships with him leading the defense. DuBose has been instrumental in developing strong athletic programs during his tenure as athletic director. DuBose is a four-time Region Athletic Director of the Year and has served as Region Athletic President for the last six years. Abbeville has won nine state championships with DuBose serving as Athletic Director.

DuBose earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Winthrop University.

DuBose and his wife Kimberly are the parents of Alex and Grace Ann.

“It is an honor to coach and shape the lives of young people on a daily basis,” DuBose stated. “Emerald High School has a rich tradition of competitiveness not only in football, but all athletics. It is a privilege to join the Vikings family as we continue to strive for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. I look forward to being a part of the school and leading the Varsity Football program.”

“Coach DuBose is an outstanding coach and leader of young people on and off the field,” Dr. Steve Glenn said. “He is an effective communicator and motivator in dealing with diverse groups of student-athletes. His resume speaks for itself. DuBose has been very successful as a defensive coordinator and athletic director in Abbeville. He is passionate about seeing his student-athletes and coaches succeed on the playing field but most importantly in life.”

EHS Athletic Director Tim McMahon stated, “Coach DuBose has proven to be a leader as a coach and athletic director in Abbeville. His knowledge and experience as a coordinator will be an added bonus for our school and athletic program. We are confident that Coach DuBose will continue the excellent program we have established here at Emerald.”