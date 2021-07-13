 PalmettoPreps - Trey Horne a breakout QB candidate in 2023 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 12:49:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Trey Horne a breakout QB candidate in 2023 class

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Piedmont (South Carolina) Wren's Trey Horne is one of the candidates in the Palmetto State's 2023 class to have a breakout season.

The dual-threat passer, who is trained by Elite Position Training's Ramon Robinson, stands 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, and has been timed at under 11.3 seconds in the 100 meter dash.

"I like to play fast," Horne recently told PalmettoPreps.com. "Playing with tempo helps to pick defenses apart."

Eastern Kentucky was the first program to extend a scholarship offer to the Upstate standout.

"My dream is to play Division I ball somewhere," said Horne.

Aside from training with Robinson, Horne has also been participating in 7-on-7 tournaments with his Wren squad.

As recruiting interest continues to pick up, Horne is going to be looking for a simple feeling when going on visits.

"Really, wherever feels like home," he said.

Get a glimpse of Horne's game below, from his sophomore season highlights.

