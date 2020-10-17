Top 35 prospect Julian Phillips talks recruiting, season expectations
4-star Julian Phillips is currently the highest rated player in the Carolinas for the 2022 class. Checking in at number 34 in the Rivals Top 150, Phillips is already a prominent name among some of the nation’s top college programs.
However, with all these individual accolades coming his way, Phillips says only one thing is on his mind heading into this season, “Our main goal is just to win, we think we have a real good team, we feel like we have a chance to win a state championship this year, we will win a state championship.”
