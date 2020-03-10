PalmettoPreps.com continues to move around the state, profiling some of the top South Carolina high school football prospects. Today, we take a closer look at a trio out of Fort Dorchester High in the Lowcountry with videos and notes on each.



2021 offensive lineman Jordan Richards is a big man with guard or tackle capabilities at the next level. He can move and has violent hands with a powerful lower body. Once he engages with defenders in the run game in high school, he moves them out of gaps and to the next level. Richards can play tackle and pass-set as well; high upside player here.



Safety Khalid Gadson, a rising senior, has a lot of athletic ability. He's 6-foot-1 and nearly 210 pounds, so excellent size at the defensive back position that can project to the next level.

Gadson has explosiveness in his testing numbers with a 33-inch vertical and a 4.5 hand-timed 40-yard dash.



Finally, rising senior Jayden Gardner packs a punch from the linebacker position. At 5-foot-11, 215-pounds, perhaps he draws a look as a box safety or "rover" type at the next level.

He's comfortable playing in space or in the box, has a nose for the football, and brings pass-rushing pop from the linebacker position as well.

