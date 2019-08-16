In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com speaks with Eastside Eagles head football coach Andre Woolcock and poses three questions about his 2019 squad.

PALMETTOPREPS: From spring to summer to now, with the season right around the corner, how do you feel you came along with your preseason goals?



WOOLCOCK: The biggest preseason goal was just to implement our culture. I think Coach Morgan did a fine job with that program prior to me getting there, but I wanted to make sure that the culture I wanted our program to have was implemented. So far, so good. Like all things, when there's change, there's going to be a little bit of kickback.

The majority of the pieces involved bought into what we're trying to do.

Offseason goals, we wanted to stay healthy as well. Put in our base offense, our base defense, we were able to do that as well. We're excited about the preseason we've had so far and are excited to move forward.



PALMETTOPREPS: Tell us a little bit about the guys that are going to be the leaders of this team.



WOOLCOCK: We have a really good group of guys. I'd definitely say Ben Maholtz, one of our linebackers, who received an offer to go wrestle at Campbell University. He's a guy, man. He's a heck of a leader to where it's almost as if you have a second coach on the field.

We have Payton Mangrum and Kodi Jones at the receiver position, Max Louris at running back. Another thing we have that a lot people don't have is two quarterbacks with varsity experience (Marshall Skoloff and Dawson Conrad). Both of those guys are fighting for a starting job, and not only do they help each other out, but they help the younger guys out.



I'm really excited, we have a really good group of kids. Chase Barnes on the defensive line, we really have some good leadership and it's not just senior leadership.



PALMETTOPREPS: Not asking you to handicap or rank the teams, but what's the outlook in your region?



WOOLCOCK: This region's extremely talented. Everyone knows who Greenville is and they deserve to be recognized. Travelers Rest definitely improved last season, so that's a team you have to be weary of. Week in and week out you are going to be facing talent. Blue Ridge has a quarterback (Grayson Loftis) that's been offered by Georgia. So, there's talent throughout this region. You better come prepared week in and week out or you're going to get disappointing results. You have to be focused at all times.



