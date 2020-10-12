The "Starting Five" - top performers from South Carolina Top 80
The South Carolina Top 80 was intended to bring the absolute best players from around South Carolina, under one roof, and have them compete against one another. In years past the likes of Aaron Nesmith, Ja Morant, Nick Claxton, Josiah James, Juwan Gary, etc…had attended this camp.
While this year’s roster may not have the pro upside of the past, the South Carolina Top 80 was certainly not void of individual talent.
Here is my Starting Five from the event:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news