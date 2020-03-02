In this feature, we dive in with more information on some top South Carolina high school football prospects from the school, including 2022 running back TJ Peebles .

Austin Harris - The second-leading receiver on the team last season, Harris is 6-foot-1 and has gotten bigger this offseason. He's up to about 170 pounds and runs good routes with big hands and plus ball skills.

TJ Peebles - He was on his way to a 1,000 yard season as a sophomore and sprained his ankle in the Lexington game. He tallied about 500 yards through just 5 games. He's 6-foot, long and rangy, and is a hurdler in track and field. He took second in the state last year in the 110 hurdles for 5A. Peebles' biggest need for improvement is catching the ball out of the backfield. A talented player who's an "A" student.

Jaquez Frederick - This one has been mentioned on PalmettoPreps.com previously, but we were able to get a second look. He's a tackling machine who could play some running back last season and is put together physically despite being just 5-9 or 5-10. Frederick also wrestled last season for White Knoll.



Jesse Ross - A rising sophomore, this young player could be one of the best that's come through the school. He needs to continue to grow, but if he maxes out his height/frame then he could end up being a big-time recruit. He's one of the stronger guys on the team and can really run. He may be a starter at safety this season and was the leading rusher on the JV team in 2019.

