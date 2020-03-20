Here is a closer look at the program's next level prospects. The Stallions are led by alumnus and former Gamecock/NFL standout DeVonte Holloman.

South Pointe High in Rock Hill has several prospects to watch for South Carolina football in the 2021 class and beyond.

South Pointe's headliner is 2021 athlete O'Mega Blake, who played quarterback and wide receiver for the Stallions last season.With Blake's size and athletic ability, he could factor in as a wide receiver or draw a look as a defensive back prospect at the next level.

Other 2021 prospects to watch from the program:

Defensive tackle Ernie Greenwood has very good size at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds and is a physical presence at the line.

Troy Frazier could project as a safety, linebacker, or a hybrid type player in college and stands 6-foot-2, 195-pounds. He's physical with a nice frame that can fill out going forward.

Ridge View transfer Caleb Rayner gives South Pointe another weapon on the offensive side of the ball and could factor in at a variety of positions with the ball in his hands this season. He could play running back or receiver in college.

Jordan Mahoney is slighter of build, but has length at 5-foot-11 and is a hardworker with good instincts at the defensive back position.

Kicker Colin Karhu also has college potential; he brings a powerful leg to the field.

Moving to 2022, athlete Quan Peterson will play defensive back and quarterback and is an explosive athlete.



JJ Hicklin has a nice frame with growth potential at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and will play tight end and defensive end this season.

Waymond Jenerette has shown a lot of promise early as a wide receiver; he's 6-foot, 170.

Quarterback Zay McCrorery also has college potential as a quarterback out of this class. He's 6-4, 205 pounds.

